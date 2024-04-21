Batman: Guardians slugger Josh Naylor celebrates his homer by striking himself on the helmet

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians slugger Josh Naylor has happily headbutted his manager and pretended to rock a baby after delivering clutch hits in recent years. He added another memorable celebration to the list. Naylor intentionally struck himself on the helmet with his bat as he watched his two-run, go-ahead homer clear the fence in Cleveland’s 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The animated Naylor used a two-handed smack to his head while passing the visiting dugout, then spiked the lumber onto the grass, but said the contact didn’t “really” hurt.

