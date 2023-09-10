Bates flourishes with 2 picks and a forced fumble in debut for new-look Falcons defense

ATLANTA (AP) — Safety Jessie Bates led a cast of new veteran starters on the Atlanta Falcons’ defense that was dominant against Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young, especially in the second half. Bates said “honestly, it was my day” after the Falcons’ season-opening 24-10 win over the Panthers. Bates stood out with 10 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two pass deflections in his memorable first home game as the Falcons’ safety. Linebacker Troy Andersen also had 10 tackles and was credited with a shared sack. Bates signed a $64 million, four-year deal with Atlanta after starting 79 games in five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.