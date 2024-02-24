Bastoni scores late as Empoli continues improvement under Nicola with 3-2 win at Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — Substitute Simone Bastoni scored deep in stoppage time to help Empoli snatch a 3-2 win at Sassuolo in a Serie A relegation fight and continue its positive run under Davide Nicola. Bastoni was brought on with 10 minutes remaining and headed in the winner in the fourth minute of added on time. Empoli was one spot above last place when Nicola replaced Aurelio Andreazzoli as coach last month but has not lost a game since. It has moved up to 13th and is five points above the relegation zone. Sassuolo is in free fall and has now lost five of its past six matches to leave it level on points with 18th-place Hellas Verona.

