Bassi’s PK goal sparks Houston to 2-0 victory over Austin

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute to break a scoreless tie and lead the Houston Dynamo to a 2-0 victory over Austin FC. Bassi’s goal came after Austin’s Adam Lundkvist was charged with a hand-ball foul. Héctor Herrera took a pass from Griffin Dorsey and added an insurance goal in the 86th minute. Houston (1-2-0), which lost its first two matches to open a season for the first time in club history, snapped a three-match skid against Austin and picked up its second win in the last six match-ups. Austin (2-2-0), which lost to first-year member St. Louis City in its opener, had won two straight matches for the first time since a four-match win streak spanning June and July last season.

