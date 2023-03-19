Bassi’s PK goal sparks Houston to 2-0 victory over Austin

By The Associated Press
Austin FC defender Leo Vaisanen, center left, kicks away as Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, center right, attempts to block the pass during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute to break a scoreless tie and lead the Houston Dynamo to a 2-0 victory over Austin FC. Bassi’s goal came after Austin’s Adam Lundkvist was charged with a hand-ball foul. Héctor Herrera took a pass from Griffin Dorsey and added an insurance goal in the 86th minute. Houston (1-2-0), which lost its first two matches to open a season for the first time in club history, snapped a three-match skid against Austin and picked up its second win in the last six match-ups. Austin (2-2-0), which lost to first-year member St. Louis City in its opener, had won two straight matches for the first time since a four-match win streak spanning June and July last season.

