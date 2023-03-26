Bassi’s PK goal lifts Dynamo to 1-0 victory over NYCFC

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored on a penalty kick for the second straight week to lead the Houston Dynamo to a 1-0 victory over New York City FC. Bassi was awarded the kick after a video review in the 55th minute. Bassi scored from the same spot in a 2-0 home win over Austin for the Dynamo’s first victory of the season. Houston (2-2-0) had gone 85 matches since posting back-to-back victories. NYCFC (2-2-1) was coming off two straight wins at home to match the second-best start in club history. NYCFC had 10 points through four matches in 2018.

