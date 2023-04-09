Bassi makes history in Dynamo’s 3-0 victory over Galaxy

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi became the first player in MLS history to score on a penalty kick in four straight matches, helping the Houston Dynamo defeat the LA Galaxy 3-0. Bassi’s goal came in the 65th minute and gave Houston (3-3-0) a 2-0 lead. Bassi has needed just six matches to pull within one PK score of Erick Torres’ record of five for a season. The Galaxy (0-3-3) have gone six matches without a win to open a season just once before — in 2003 when they didn’t get their first victory until the ninth match.

