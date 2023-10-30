Bassi, Herrera each score a goal as Dynamo beat RSL 2-1 in Game 1

By The Associated Press
Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird (11) kicks the ball away from Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli, center, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox]

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute, Héctor Herrera also scored a goal, and the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round MLS Cup Playoffs series. Houston can clinch a berth in the conference semifinals with a win in Game 2 on Nov. 6 in Sandy, Utah. After an RSL giveaway in its defensive territory, Griffin Dorsey’s back-post shot was swatted away by Zac MacMath but Bassi blasted the put-back into a wide-open net to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead. Herrera’s goal gave Houston a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute and Diego Luna scored for Real Salt Lake in the 54th minute to make it 1-1.

