Bassi, Herrera each score a goal as Dynamo beat RSL 2-1 in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute, Héctor Herrera also scored a goal, and the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round MLS Cup Playoffs series. Houston can clinch a berth in the conference semifinals with a win in Game 2 on Nov. 6 in Sandy, Utah. After an RSL giveaway in its defensive territory, Griffin Dorsey’s back-post shot was swatted away by Zac MacMath but Bassi blasted the put-back into a wide-open net to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead. Herrera’s goal gave Houston a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute and Diego Luna scored for Real Salt Lake in the 54th minute to make it 1-1.

