Bassi, Dorsey score first-half goals to help Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 4-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored in the 27th minute, Griffin Dorsey added a goal in first-half stoppage time adn the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 4-1. Houston (12-8-8) is unbeaten in three consecutive games and has allowed just one goal over that span. Real Salt Lake (13-7-8) has lost four of its last six games. An own goal by Houston’s Erik Sviatchenko cut Real Salt Lake’s deficit to 2-1 but Sebastian Kowalczyk and Ezequiel Ponce added goals to seal it for Houston.

