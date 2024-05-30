Bassi, Blessing and Kowalczyk each score as the Dynamo won their first home game since March 30

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi, Latif Blessing and Sebastian Kowalczyk each scored, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 without head coach Ben Olsen, who served a one-match suspension for yellow-card accumulation. Houston snapped a three-game winless run with its first win at Shell Energy Stadium since March 30. Colorado played its 900th regular-season match. Andrew Tarbell started for the second straight game after not doing so since Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado midfielder Djordje Mihailovic tied it at 1-all in the 49th minute, denying Houston a 13th clean sheet of the season. Blessing put Houston ahead for good in the 70th with his second goal in the last two games. Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen punched a lofted cross outside of the area, but Blessing one-touched it home.

