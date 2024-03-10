Bassett’s second-half goal lifts Rapids past Real Salt Lake 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cole Bassett scored a second-half goal and the Colorado Rapids collected their first win of the MLS season with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Djordje Mihailovic’s pass was flicked by a defender back to Bassett, who fired his shot from the center of the 18-yard box that beat diving goalkeeper Gavin Beavers. Rafael Navarro scored on a penalty kick for the Rapids (1-1-1) in the 43rd. Chukwuemeka Eneli scored in the 22nd minute for Real Salt Lake (1-2-1).

