Bassett converts penalty to lift Colorado past Real Salt Lake 3-2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett scored on a penalty kick in the 89th minute to lift the Colorado Rapids to a weather-delayed 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake. Bassett was fouled by Justen Glad and delivered the winning kick, beating RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers to the top center. Andrés Gómez scored two goals for his fourth brace of the season for Real Salt Lake. Gómez staked RSL to an early 1-0 lead but the Rapids went ahead 2-1 when Jonathan Lewis and Sam Vines scored four minutes apart late in the half. Bassett assisted on both goals. After the start of the second half was delayed for nearly two hours due to lightning and severe weather, Gómez tied it in the 49th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.