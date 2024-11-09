Baskins free throws lift Colorado past Northern Colorado 90-88 in double OT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Trevor Baskin hit two free throws with a minute left in the second overtime to give Colorado the lead and the Buffaloes held on to beat in-state rival Northern Colorado 90-88. Colorado scored a third of its points from the free throw line, converting 31 of 41 attempts.

