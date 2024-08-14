Basketball’s East Asia Super League expands with new teams in Hong Kong and Macau for 2024-25 season

HONG KONG (AP) — The East Asia Super League is expanding to Hong Kong and Macau for its 2024-25 season to increase the professional basketball league to 10 teams. League officials said in a statement Wednesday that Hong Kong Eastern and the Macau Black Bears would join the league which also features teams from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Philippines. Hong Kong Eastern won its third domestic A1 Division title in 2023. The Black Bears were formed in 2018 as Macau’s first-ever professional team and are the reigning Macau league champions.

