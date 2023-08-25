Basketball World Cup sets attendance record with 38,115 showing up for game in Manila

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — On Day 1 of the Basketball World Cup, the Philippines made history. A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena for Friday’s game between the host team and the Dominican Republic. It was easily the biggest crowd to see a game in World Cup history. Setting that mark was one of the Philippines’ stated goals for some time, and the country famous for its love of basketball made it happen. Among those in the crowd were Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. The previous record was 32,616 set in Toronto in 1994 for a gold-medal game between the U.S. and Russia. The Dominican Republic won the game 87-81.

