Basketball Ireland outraged at accusations of antisemitism by Israel player

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Basketball Ireland has been left outraged by accusations of antisemitism by an Israeli player against the Irish women’s team and has reported the matter to the sport’s governing body. Ireland is slated to play Israel in a EuroBasket qualifier on Thursday. The match is in Latvia because of the ongoing war in Gaza. There has been pressure on Ireland to boycott the match and several players have opted not to travel to Riga. Israel player Dor Saar says “it’s known that they are quite antisemitic.” Basketball Ireland calls the comments “inflammatory and wholly inaccurate.”

