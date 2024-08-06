Basketball icons Anthony, Gasol and Popovich on hand in Paris for France-Canada matchup

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and France are playing in Paris for the first time since the start of the Olympics. That’s brought out some of the most celebrated players in international basketball history. Carmelo Anthony, who became the first player from any country to win three gold medals as part of the U.S. Olympic team’s efforts in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, was at Bercy Arena to watch France’s quarterfinals matchup with Canada. Also in attendance was former U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, who guided the Americans to the gold in Tokyo in 2021 and is Wembanyama’s NBA coach with the San Antonio Spurs. Pau Gasol of Spain, a three-time medal winner, also attended.

