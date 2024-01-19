Basketball ‘court’ at Indianapolis airport to promote NBA All-Star Game is turning heads

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport are getting an unexpected sight — a ‘courtside’ view of next month’s NBA All-Star Game. The full-size replica court certainly is turning heads, with many surprised travelers taking photos. Airport authorities have jumped on board in promoting the city’s first All-Star Game since 1985 by printing out a decal court, bringing in two basketball stanchions, one with a shot clock. Travelers can’t shoot at the goals but just a few steps away from the ‘court,’ fans can visit the Indiana Pacers Courtside Club. Airport officials say they will be adding more features as the city’s first All-Star Game nears on Feb. 18.

