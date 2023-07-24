Basketball blue bloods North Carolina and Kansas schedule regular-season games for 2024 and ’25

Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025. The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. The second will be Nov. 14, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The teams will square off for the first time since Kansas beat the Tar Heels 72-69 in the 2022 NCAA title game in New Orleans. Kansas is first and North Carolina is third in all-time wins. The teams have combined for 10 national championships.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.