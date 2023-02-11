Basile scores 33, Virginia Tech heats up to beat Notre Dame

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's MJ Collins (2) shoots over Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87. The Hokies made 10 consecutive shots — seven of them by Basile — in building an 85-75 lead with 3:49 to go and finished it off by making eight of their last nine from the free-throw line. Basile, a 15.6 points-per-game scorer, has back-to-back 33-point games. After making 13 of their first 25 3-point tries, the Fighting Irish missed their last five in the final eight-plus minutes as Virginia Tech pulled away. Nate Laszewski finished with a career-high 33 points for Notre Dame.

