Baseball returning to the Atlanta site where Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball is returning to the site where the Braves first played in Atlanta and Hank Aaron hit his record 715th home run. Georgia State has finalized plans for a new 1,000-seat baseball stadium in a parking lot that includes the footprint of the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. That venue helped lure the Braves from Milwaukee in 1966 and is best known as the ballpark where Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record on April 8, 1974. Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium served as home of the Braves through the 1996 season, when it was replaced by Turner Field just a few hundred yards away.

