Baseball players’ union head Tony Clark nearly doubled pay to $4.25 million last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players’ association head Tony Clark nearly doubled his salary to $4.25 million in 2023, according the union’s annual federal disclosure filing Monday. Clark’s salary has risen from just under $2 million when he succeeded Michael Weiner as executive director in 2014 to $2.25 million annually from 2019-2022. The disclosure of this raise comes roughly two years after Clark oversaw a lockout that ended with a new collective bargaining agreement and about two weeks after lawyer Harry Marino attempted to rally players and oust Clark’s No. 2, chief negotiator Bruce Meyer. Marino’s critiques included mismanagement of MLBPA funds.

