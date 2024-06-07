Baseball players’ union alleges employees at Bad Bunny agency offered improper inducements

SAN JUAN. Puerto Rico (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association alleged employees at Bad Bunny’s sports representation firm provided improper inducements to dozens of players, causing the union to decertify an agent and issue a fine. Rimas Sports, under its corporate name Diamond Sports LLC, sued the union in U.S. District Court in San Juan last month, accusing the Major League Baseball Players Association of violating Puerto Rico’s general tort claim and tortious interference with its contracts to represent players.

