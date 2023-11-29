Baseball minor leaguers complete first executive board since unionizing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minor league players elected their first association representatives and alternate representatives since unionizing when the Major League Baseball Players Association held an executive board meeting. Cameron Junker, a 26-year-old right-hander with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and William Simoneit, a 27-year-old Oakland Athletics catcher, were selected association representatives by the 30 minor league player reps. AJ Lewis, a 25-year-old Colorado Rockies infielder and catcher, was elected an alternate association rep along Jake Walter, a 27-year-old Miami Marlins right-hander. They were elected to two-year terms and form a 34-player executive board along with one player from each major league organization.

