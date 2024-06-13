Baseball has played a major role in Charlie Manuel’s recovery from a stroke

Charlie Manuel is back to sharing his knowledge of the game with anyone who wants to learn from a World Series champion. The 80-year-old hitting guru is still recovering from a stroke suffered nine months ago, but he’s been going out to watch baseball games and talking to amateur players. Manuel is getting ready to hit the road in his role as a senior adviser for the Phillies. He has scouted the team’s Single-A affiliate in Clearwater and he’s heading to Double-A Reading next week. He also plans to visit the MLB-leading Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

