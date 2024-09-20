Baseball fans may get to watch Ohtani’s feats for another 10 years. He’s already an all-time great

If baseball fans are lucky, Shohei Ohtani’s greatness in the batter’s box and maybe even on the pitching mound could be on display for at least another decade. But in the minds of many, the 30-year-old is already on the shortlist of the sport’s all-time legends. The Japanese superstar added to his feats on Thursday, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in one season. Ohtani is only in his eighth big-league season after playing five years in Japan.

