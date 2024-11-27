Başakşehir held 1-1 by Petrocub in the UEFA Conference League

ISTANBUL (AP) — Başakşehir was held 1-1 at home by Moldovan team Petrocub in the UEFA Conference League. Ion Bors scored in stoppage time for Petrocub to earn its first point in the third-tier European competition. Poland forward Krzysztof Piątek had converted a penalty kick before halftime for the Turkish team in Istanbul. Başakşehir has two points from four games. All of the remaining games of the fourth round are scheduled for Thursday. They include Chelsea at German club Heidenheim in a matchup between two of the six remaining teams with a perfect record.

