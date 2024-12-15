Barzal and Pelech return to Islanders lineup for 5-3 loss to Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech have returned to the lineup for the New York Islanders after being sidelined by upper-body injuries. Barzal hadn’t played since Oct. 30, missing a total of 21 games. Pelech had been out since he took a puck to the face on Nov. 1 at Buffalo. Barzal skated for almost 21 minutes in a 5-3 loss at Chicago, and Pelech was on the ice for almost 20 minutes. Barzal had been on long-term injured reserve, and Pelech was on IR. The Islanders have been hit hard by injuries. They placed goaltender Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve on Saturday.

