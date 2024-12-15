Barzal and Pelech return for Islanders after being sidelined by upper-body injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech are back in the lineup for the New York Islanders after being sidelined by upper-body injuries. Barzal hadn’t played since Oct. 30, missing a total of 21 games. Pelech had been out since he took a puck to the face on Nov. 1 at Buffalo. Barzal had been on long-term injured reserve, and Pelech was on IR. The Islanders have been hit hard by injuries. They placed goaltender Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve on Saturday, and forward Pierre Engvall was promoted from the minors. Varlamov hasn’t played since Nov. 29 because of a lower-body injury.

