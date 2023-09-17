Bartolo Colón celebrated for 21-year career, announcing retirement 5 years after last pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Bartolo Colón wanted to say goodbye to the major leagues with the New York Mets and, of course, his home run was going to be celebrated. Four months past his 50th birthday and five years removed from his last big league pitch, Colón was honored by the Mets on Sunday when he announced his retirement after 21 big league seasons. Colón went 247-188 with a 4.12 ERA and 2,535 strikeouts in 3,461 2/3 innings. A four-time All-Star, he started his big league career with Cleveland in 1997 and won the 2005 AL Cy Young Award with the Los Angeles Angels.

