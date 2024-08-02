PARIS (AP) — Canyon Barry had 15 points, including a game-winning layup, and the short-handed U.S. men beat France 21-19 for their first victory in 3×3 pool play at the Paris Olympics. The U.S., which played without star Jimmer Fredette for a second straight game because of a lower extremity injury, dropped its first four games of the tournament.

