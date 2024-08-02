Barry’s big game helps U.S. beat France for 1st win in men’s 3×3 basketball pool play at Paris Games

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Latvia's Francis Lacis (6) celebrates after a men's 3x3 basketball pool round match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Latvia won 22-20. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

PARIS (AP) — Canyon Barry had 15 points, including a game-winning layup, and the short-handed U.S. men beat France 21-19 for their first victory in 3×3 pool play at the Paris Olympics. The U.S., which played without star Jimmer Fredette for a second straight game because of a lower extremity injury, dropped its first four games of the tournament.

