PARIS (AP) — Canyon Barry carried the short-handed U.S. men’s team to two victories in 3×3 pool play at the Paris Olympics. Barry scored 14 points in a 21-17 win over China in the nightcap after dropping 15 in a 21-19 victory over France earlier Friday. Barry says, “Winning in the Olympics is fun. I’ll tell you that there’s not much of a better feeling than that.” The U.S., which played without star Jimmer Fredette for a third straight game because of a lower extremity injury, had dropped its first four games of the tournament.

