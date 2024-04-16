Barry Trotz switched from NHL coach to GM. It has been a success with Predators back in the playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Barry Trotz never put a label on whether he was rebuilding, retooling or simply trying to reset the Nashville Predators during his first season as general manager. Revival might be the better word. Nashville once again is Smashville and a place no team wants to visit. Trotz has helped the Predators reclaim that identity. He also has Nashville back in the playoffs a year after the franchise missed the postseason for the first time since 2014 in Trotz’s last season as the team’s first coach.

