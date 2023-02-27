Barry Trotz returns to Nashville, will replace Poile as GM

Barry Trotz became the Nashville Predators’ first coach back in 1997. Now he will become the team’s second general manager on July 1. On Sunday, David Poile announced his plans to retire as GM on June 30 after 26 years with the Predators. Poile, 73, will remain as an adviser. Trotz is the NHL’s third winningest coach with 914 victories, including stints with Washington where he won a Stanley Cup in 2018 and the New York Islanders from 2018-22. Poile exits as the NHL’s winningest GM with 1,519 victories in 39 years, but Nashville has won only one playoff series since making the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017.

