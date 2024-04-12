Barry Odom signs 5-year contract to remain as UNLV’s coach

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - UNLV head coach Barry Odom reacts to his defense during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. UNLV signed football coach Barry Odom to a new contract that takes him to the 2018 season, Friday, April 12, 2024. The Rebels went 9-5 last season, their most victories since 1984. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV signed second-year football coach Barry Odom to a five-year contract that pays more than $1 million each season. Odom led the Rebels to a 9-5 record last season. That was the most victories in the program since 1984. UNLV played in the Mountain West championship for the first time and competed in its first bowl in 10 years. The Rebels lost 49-36 to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix. The Mountain West named Odom its Coach of the Year.

