Barry Odom signs 5-year contract to remain as UNLV’s coach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV signed second-year football coach Barry Odom to a five-year contract that pays more than $1 million each season. Odom led the Rebels to a 9-5 record last season. That was the most victories in the program since 1984. UNLV played in the Mountain West championship for the first time and competed in its first bowl in 10 years. The Rebels lost 49-36 to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix. The Mountain West named Odom its Coach of the Year.

