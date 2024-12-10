Barry Odom begins Purdue career with larger NIL budget and questions about payment dispute at UNLV

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski believes new coach Barry Odom can revive Boilermakers football. Odom will have all the resources he needs to find recruits, too — playing at a Big Ten school with recently renovated facilities and, yes, a competitive NIL budget. And he intends to make that pitch repeatedly. Two days after Purdue announced it had hired the former UNLV coach, Odom arrived for his introductory news conference and laid out a vision for how he intends to turn things around quickly in West Lafayette, Indiana.

