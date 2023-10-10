Barry Melrose retiring as ESPN’s longtime hockey analyst after Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Former NHL player and coach Barry Melrose is stepping away from his career as one of hockey’s most recognized analysts after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The news of Melrose’s illness and retirement was made on ESPN’s SportsCenter the same day the NHL 2023-24 season opened with a three-game slate. Melrose was a network fixture during his near 30-year career. The 67-year-old turned to broadcasting in 1996 after being fired as coach of the Los Angeles Kings. Three years earlier, Melrose coached a Wayne Gretzky-led Kings team to the Stanley Cup Final, which L.A. lost to Montreal in five games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.