Barry, Lim homer in late power display and Stanford heads to WCWS with 8-0 win over LSU

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kaitlyn Lim’s walkoff home run leading off the sixth inning after Stanford scored seven in the fifth sent the Cardinal to the WCWS with an 8-0 win over LSU in the Stanford Super Regional. The teams were locked in a tense pitching dual heading into the fifth inning. River Mahler tripled to open the bottom of the fifth for Stanford and scored on a fielder’s choice. Ava Gall, Aly Kaneshiro and Caelan Koch had run-scoring singles. When Raelin Chaffin relieved Sydney Berzon (20-9) for LSU, Jade Berry drove her first pitch over the center field fence for a three-run home run. NiJaree Canady gave up three hits for her second-straight shutout. She had a two-hit shutout on Saturday after LSU won the first game 11-1 on Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.