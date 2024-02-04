Barry John, Welsh rugby great, dies at 79. Known as ‘The King’ because of his flyhalf wizardry

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Welsh rugby great Barry John has died at the age of 79. He played 25 games for Wales and inspired the British and Irish Lions’ famous series victory over New Zealand in 1971 before retiring at the age of 27. John’s family announced his death Sunday in a statement released to British media, saying he died peacefully in the hospital. John was known for his wizardry at flyhalf and regarded by some as rugby’s first superstar. He made his debut for Wales in 1966 and soon struck up a partnership in the national team with scrumhalf Gareth Edwards that flourished for his country and for the Lions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.