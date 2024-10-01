Barry Bonds is enjoying watching the new generation of baseball sluggers put up record-setting stats

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Home run king Barry Bonds is now 60 and thoroughly enjoying watching the next generation of sluggers and baseball stars. Bonds holds Major League Baseball’s single-season record of 73 home runs and set the all-time mark with 762 after passing Hank Aaron’s 755 in 2007. Bonds is helping out in San Francisco and watching players like Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani make their impacts on the game. Bonds, who has said he isn’t bothered anymore about not being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, is thrilled with all the interest around baseball at the moment — with so many new faces and new rules.

