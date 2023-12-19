Barron scores in OT to lift Canadiens to 3-2 win over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Justin Barron scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Canadiens, who have are 3-1-1 in their last five games. Jake Allen made 30 saves for his first win in eight games (1-6-1).

Cole Perfetti and Gabriel Villardi scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck had 23 saves.

In the extra period, Barron fired the puck through traffic to beat Hellebuyck for his sixth goal of the season.

Anderson got the Canadiens on the scoreboard first when Mike Matheson fired the puck at the net and it went in off Anderson’s skate at 4:57 of the second period. It was his fourth of the season — and third in two games.

Anderson also factored into Dvorak’s power-play goal that made it 2-0 with 4:56 left in the second. Anderson gloved the puck in the air but didn’t appear to get his stick on it before it went over to Dvorak and he put it in the net for his third. Jets head coach Rick Bowness unsuccessfully challenged the goal.

Vilardi pulled the Jets to 2-1 with 56 seconds left in the period when he capitalized on a loose puck at the side of the net. It marked his fifth of the season and fourth in his past three games.

Perfetti tied it 2-2 off a rebound with 7:36 remaining in the third period. It was his 10th of the season and 20th point in 30 games.

The Jets have held opponents to three or fewer goals in 20 consecutive games, and 25 overall this season.

Canadiens: At Minnesota on Thursday night in the second of a stretch of seven straight on the road.

Jets: Host Detroit on Wednesday night in the third of a four-game homestand.

