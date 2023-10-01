Barrios wins interim WBC welterweight belt with unanimous decision over Ugás

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios wanted to make a statement in the 147-pound class Saturday night in his first fight since stopping Jovanie Santiago in February. Barrios won the interim WBC welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over 37-year-old Yordenis Ugás on the undercard of the undisputed world super middleweight championship between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Chris Flores both scored the fight 118-107, while Tim Cheatham had it 117-108.

