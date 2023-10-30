Barreal scores 2 goals, Cincinnati beats Red Bulls 3-0 in Match 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Álvaro Barreal scored two goals, Luciano Acosta added a goal and an assist, and Cincinnati beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 in Match 1 of their best-of-3 first-round series in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Cincinnati can clinch a berth in the conference semifinals with a win in Match 2. Barreal ran onto a perfectly-placed through ball, played by Junior Moreno, and bent a one-touch shot inside the far post to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute. Acosta — whose 17 goals and 19 assists in the regular season were tied for second and fourth, respectively, in the MLS — scored from near midfield to make it 2-0 in the 35th. The Red Bulls have lost six consecutive road playoff games, dating to 2018.

