Barnhizer sparks Northwestern to 65-53 victory over Rutgers

By The Associated Press
Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) is fouled by Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer came off the bench to score 16 points and grab 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading Northwestern to a 65-53 victory over Rutgers for a school-record 12th Big Ten Conference win. Northwestern (21-10, 12-8) ended a three-game losing streak and finished the regular season in a tie with No. 15 Indiana for second place in coach Chris Collins’ 10th season with the Wildcats. Northwestern surpassed the 11 wins of the 1930-31 Wildcats, who won the school’s only outright conference title. The program record for wins in a season is 24, set in 2016-17. That team earned Northwestern’s lone trip to the NCAA Tournament.

