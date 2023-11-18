Barnhizer scores 18, Northwestern rolls in the beginning to defeat Rhode Island 72-61

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brooks Barnhizer scored 18 points, Northwestern had a huge opening run, and the Wildcats defeated Rhode Island 72-61 on the opening day of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Ty Berry scored eight points and Barnhizer and Boo Buie added five each in a 22-2 run for the Wildcats over the first 12-plus minutes of the game. Rhode Island finally got going and rallied to get within 33-26 at the half. Barnhizer opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead and the Wildcats led by at least nine points the rest of the game. Zek Montgomery led Rhode Island with 18 points.

