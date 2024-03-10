Barnhizer, Buie spark Northwestern to 90-66 romp over Minnesota

By The Associated Press
Northwestern guard Ryan Langborg, right, shoots over Minnesota forward Parker Fox, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Brooks Barnhizer and Boo Buie scored 23 points apiece and Northwestern rolled to a 90-66 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night to close out the Big Ten Conference regular season.

Barnhizer made half of his 14 shots with three 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Wildcats (21-10, 12-8). He added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Buie did his damage on 9-for-14 shooting with three 3-pointers, adding six assists. Ryan Langborg also sank three from beyond the arc, scoring 17 with six assists. Nick Martinelli scored 14 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Northwestern, which clinched at least a tie for third place with the win, finished with 23 assists and just one turnover.

Dawson Garcia scored 30 points on 13-for-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Golden Gophers (18-13, 9-11). Elijah Hawkins notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.

Barnhizer had 14 points, Langborg scored 10 and Northwestern shot 70% in building a 53-41 advantage at halftime. The Wildcats made 21 of 30 shots, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Garcia had 16 points at the break and Hawkins scored 11 for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers shot 53.3% overall and made 6 of 10 from distance.

Braeden Carrington hit a 3-pointer to get Minnesota within 72-61 with 6:53 remaining but that was as close as the Gophers would get. Barnhizer answered with a 3-pointer, Buie scored in the paint and Langborg had two baskets in an 11-2 run that pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 83-63 with 3:26 to go.

Minnesota is currently ninth in the 14-team conference which concludes the regular season on Sunday.

