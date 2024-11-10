Barnett throws for 2 TDs, Knight scores twice, James Madison tops Georgia State 38-7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw three touchdown passes, Wayne Knight had the first two touchdowns of his career and James Madison coasted to a 38-7 win over Georgia State. The Dukes scored on their first three possessions — a 1-yard plunge by George Pettaway to cap a 68-yard drive and a 52-yard pass from Barnett to Omarion Dollison for a 1-play drive that came before Barnett’s 12-yard pass to Taylor Thompson made it 21-7. Knight had a 7-yard TD run in the last minute of the first half and took a pass from Barnett 18 yards for a score in the third quarter. Zach Gibson threw for 213 yards and a 9-yard touchdown to Ted Hurst that pulled the Panthers (2-7, 0-5) within 14-7 in the second quarter.

