Barnett leads James Madison’s record-setting offense in 70-50 victory over North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III’s five touchdown passes led a quick-strike offense that helped James Madison beat North Carolina 70-50 on Saturday for a signature road win under first-year coach Bob Chesney. Barnett threw for 388 yards with no interceptions while also running for 99 yards and two scores for the Dukes. James Madison had TDs on offense, defense and special teams in its first victory over North Carolina in four meetings. Jacolby Criswell threw for 475 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start for UNC, while running back Omarion Hampton ran for three scores.

