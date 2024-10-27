Barnett, James Madison maintain safe distance from Southern Miss in 32-15 win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw for two touchdowns and James Madison beat Southern Mississippi 32-15 to keep the Eagles winless in the Sun Belt Conference. George Pettaway’s 4-yard scoring run with 5:49 remaining before halftime ended a 3-all tie and the Dukes led the rest of the game. Ethan Crawford threw for 178 yards for Southern Miss.

