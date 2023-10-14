Barnes, Woodill lead Northern Illinois to 23-13 upset over Ohio

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Grayson Barnes turned a short pass into a 58-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and Kanon Woodill kicked three field goals in the second half to lift North Illinois to a 23-13 win over Ohio. The Huskies’ defense held the Bobcats, who were averaging 24.5 points a game, scoreless in the second half. They also picked off Kurtis Rourke three times, ending the Bobcats’ last three drives. Northern Illinois opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when Gavin Williams raced 53 yards through the left side for a touchdown. Rourke sandwiched a 1-yard scoring plunge between a pair of Woodill field goals, the last with 7 seconds to go, to give the Bobcats a 13-7 lead at the half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.