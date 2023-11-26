Barnes’ TD, Weitz three field goals lift Clemson to 16-7 victory over rival South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive back Khalil Barnes scored the team’s lone touchdown and kicker Jonathan Weitz made the three longest field goals of his career as the Tigers won their fourth straight game 16-7 over rival South Carolina on Saturday night. Barnes and the Clemson defense held South Carolina to 169 yards and just 57 rushing to beat the Gamecocks for the eighth time in the past nine meetings. The Tigers will wait for a bowl bid while South Carolina has to see if it can slip in as a five-win team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.